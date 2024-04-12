Spireites set to celebrate promotion as date confirmed for Chesterfield FC’s open top bus parade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After the club claimed the Vanarama National League title on Saturday, March 23, Chesterfield Borough Council – working in partnership with the club – is pleased to confirm that the event will take place on Sunday, April 21.

Celebrations will get underway at the SMH Group Stadium at 2.30pm with the club’s players, coaching and backroom staff boarding open top buses to travel to the Town Hall.

The buses will travel along Sheffield Road, around Holywell Cross (the Donut), and then on to Saltergate and Rose Hill East, arriving at the Town Hall at 3.00pm.

Supporters are invited to join in the celebrations outside the Town Hall in a dedicated traffic free fan zone, where they will be able to see the trophy once again lifted on the balcony and bring a truly memorable season to a close.

The team will appear on the balcony at approximately 3.30pm, but fans are invited to arrive at the fan zone from 1.30pm and kickstart the celebrations from approximately 2.00pm.

After their balcony appearance, the club will attend a civic reception at the Town Hall.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, Leader of Chesterfield Brough Council, said: “Our congratulations to Chesterfield Football Club on their promotion back into the English Football League. It is great for the Club and for their loyal band of supporters but also great for the town and the borough. A successful football club brings new visitors to the town and is a vital part of Chesterfield’s economy.

“The council and club both recognise the value of putting Chesterfield’s communities at the heart of everything we do. It’s therefore important that we come together and celebrate the club’s success with our communities.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the club and especially Paul Cook, his coaching and the players to the Town Hall. We hope to see plenty of supporters coming along and joining in with the celebrations too. It should be another brilliant occasion for the club and the town.”

Chesterfield Football Club’s Chief Executive, John Croot, said: ‘We would like to thank Chesterfield Borough Council for honouring us in recognition of our achievements this season.

“We are proud of our standing in the community and it will be fantastic to provide our supporters with another opportunity to celebrate our return to the Football League.”

Some roads will be closed on the day to allow the buses to pass through and spectators to attend safely. Details of the road closures will be shared on the council’s website.