WATCH: This is the moment demolition teams start tearing down Derbyshire leisure centre
Demolition work has started on the building which is paving way for a state-of-the-art community hub called Clay Cross Active which is due to open in the winter.
Work has been underway at the site for some months now, putting in the steel frame of the new building at the rear of the old leisure centre which managed to stay partially open right up until February 2024.
This new phase and demolition of the old building will see the build start to accelerate as it gets closer to completion.
Here we can see the demolition work getting until way, marking the end of an era...
