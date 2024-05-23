WATCH: This is the moment demolition teams start tearing down Derbyshire leisure centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is the moment demolition teams begin to tear down the old Sharley Park Leisure Centre in Clay Cross.

Work has been underway at the site for some months now, putting in the steel frame of the new building at the rear of the old leisure centre which managed to stay partially open right up until February 2024.

This new phase and demolition of the old building will see the build start to accelerate as it gets closer to completion.