North East Derbyshire District Council’s Sharley Park Leisure Centre in Clay Cross has seen thousands of people pass through its doors since opening in 1981 – including a number of famous faces!

Well known sporting stars, such as snooker players Alex Higgins and Tony Knowles, wrestlers Giant Haystacks and Big Daddy, swimmers David Wilkie and Adrian Moorhouse and darts legend Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor to name but a few. More recently, Imogen Clark, Commonwealth 50m breaststroke silver medallist, learnt to swim, worked at and trained at Sharley.

The centre had remained partially open while work took place to replace it with Clay Cross Active – a fantastic community hub, which will boast a range of state-of-the-art facilities.

Artist’s impression of Clay Cross Active.

But it will now close completely on 29 February to allow work to continue on the new centre, which is expected to open winter 2024. Although, fitness classes will continue to run at various community venues during the closure.

Cllr Kathy Rouse, portfolio holder for Leisure, said: “Many people will have their own very special memories of Sharley Park Leisure Centre. From those who first learned to swim at the centre, to the many more who have passed through its doors to take part in fitness classes and gym sessions.

“We are now looking forward to the future and welcoming back old and new faces when Clay Cross Active opens its doors, hopefully later in the year.”

Clay Cross Active is being built as part of the £24m Clay Cross Town Deal, with £1.9m of funding also coming from Sport England. When it opens, it will boast the following facilities:

6 lane x 25m pool & spectator seating.

Teaching pool.

4 badminton court sports hall.

100 station fitness suite.

2 studios, (1 group exercise, 1 group cycling).

Treatment room.

Soft play & TAG active.

Multi-purpose room.

Full size, floodlit 3G pitch.

Citizens Advice.

Clinic Facilities.

Café.

Wellness Suite to cater for people of all fitness levels, those less mobile, suffering from illness or undergoing post-operative rehabilitation.