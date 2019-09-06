Watch This Country star Daisy May Cooper urge folk to attend Chesterfield coffee morning

A star of BBC Three comedy This Country has urged people to attend a charity coffee morning at a Chesterfield business.

Rate Good Brownies on Chatsworth Road will hold the event in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support between 11am and 5pm on September 27.

The coffee morning will take place at the end of this month.

Business owner Amy Bamford - who said her mother's cancer battle has inspired her to hold the fundraiser - said: "I got chatting to Daisy May Cooper, who writes and stars in This Country, on Instagram.

"She was so willing to do me a promo for my coffee morning and I wanted to share it with Derbyshire Times' readers - especially as she mentions Chesterfield.

"I thought the end result was so funny.

"She didn't ask for anything for doing it and sent me the video straight away, which I thought was fab as they're shooting the third series at the moment."

This Country explores the lives of young people in modern rural Britain.

