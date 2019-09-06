Watch This Country star Daisy May Cooper urge folk to attend Chesterfield coffee morning

A star of BBC Three comedy This Country has urged people to attend a charity coffee morning at a Chesterfield business.
Rate Good Brownies on Chatsworth Road will hold the event in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support between 11am and 5pm on September 27.
MORE: Entrepreneur hails people of Chesterfield for suporting local businesses
Business owner Amy Bamford - who said her mother's cancer battle has inspired her to hold the fundraiser - said: "I got chatting to Daisy May Cooper, who writes and stars in This Country, on Instagram.
"She was so willing to do me a promo for my coffee morning and I wanted to share it with Derbyshire Times' readers - especially as she mentions Chesterfield.
"I thought the end result was so funny.
"She didn't ask for anything for doing it and sent me the video straight away, which I thought was fab as they're shooting the third series at the moment."
This Country explores the lives of young people in modern rural Britain.
MORE: Take a look around Amazon's new Derbyshire depot - in pictures