Watch the Chesterfield scrap collector using TikTok to build business and keep customers entertained

Chris Hall runs Chesterfield Skip Bag, a fully-licensed waste management and scrap collection business.

Along with Anthony, CSB’s other employee, they cover all of Chesterfield and Matlock, delivering skip bags, completing industrial clearances and even offering post-job cleaning services.

Chris said that the secret to CSB’s success was down to how he treats his customers, and also credited his use of social media.

Chris and Anthony’s social media presence has helped the growth of Chesterfield Skip Bag.

“I’ve been doing scrap for about 12-15 years, and I’ve been running Chesterfield Skip Bag for six years.

“I’m a grafter, and it’s about being nice and polite to your customers so you always get them back. I don’t think I’ve ever had bad feedback from anyone.

“It’s about being yourself and being professional but the social media stuff helps too.”

The Chesterfield Skip Bag social media channels are certainly not short of humour, from Anthony’s latest songs on Facebook to scrap Supermarket Sweeps on TikTok.

Although scrap collectors who use TikTok to promote their business may be few and far between, Chris said utilising social media like this was important to help the business grow.

“It’s all stuff from my head. I do all the social media stuff, and the other lad Anthony is the singer and a bit of an entertainer in our videos.

“It’s a way of making ourselves stand out.”

Chris is also hoping to use Chesterfield Skip Bag to help others. He has plans to release a ‘scrap calendar’ to raise money in memory of his mother, who sadly passed away last year after battling cancer.

“What we’re going to do is get a charity calendar out next year. Each month will have some photos of scrap, with a couple of funny things thrown in there.

“My mum died of cancer in September 2021, so we’re going to donate all the money we raise with the calendar towards cancer research.”

Chesterfield Skip Bag can be found on Facebook and TikTok. For enquiries regarding any of their services, Chris Hall can be contacted at 07469 214669.

