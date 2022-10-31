WATCH: Spooky footage shows pint glass move by itself at Chesterfield pub, featured in TV's Great British Menu
This spooky footage captures the bizarre moment a pint of beer appears to move all by itself and crash to the floor in a Chesterfield pub.
The footage was captured at the Bull’s Head, in Holymoorside, which dates back as far as 1881. Pub boss Mark Aisthorpe, who hit our screens earlier this year, when he competed in TV’s Great British Menu prgramme, said he wasn’t aware of the pub being haunted and there had been no other ghostly goings on reported at the village pub.
However there is a grisly history at one of the village’s other former inns. The Old Star, on Loads Road and now private residence dating back to 1820, became notorious after the then landlord took his own life there in 1886.