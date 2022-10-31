4. Haddon Hall.

The most famous ghost story relating to Haddon Hall dates back to the time of King Henry VIII. Henry was never heir to the throne: he had an older brother, Prince Arthur. However, during a stay at Haddon, Arthur saw a ghost who warned him that his new wife, Catherine of Aragon, had arrived in Britain from Spain and was to be widowed early. Just four months after their wedding, Prince Arthur died, his last words: ‘O the vision of the cross at Haddon!

Photo: London Stereoscopic Company