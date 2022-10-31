If you dare, read the list below that includes scary stories around some of the areas most haunted places!
1. Winnats Pass.
The ghosts of two lovers killed in 1758 are said to roam Winnats Pass near Castleton. Alan and Clara were riding to be married in the Peak Forest when local miners robbed and killed them, disposing of their bodies in a local mineshaft. The couple is now buried at the church in Castleton, but it's said their ghosts can still be seen - and their screams still heard.
Photo: PAUL ELLIS
2. Tideswell.
This idyllic Peak District village hides a dark secret: a mysterious ‘underground choir’. Locals say the former Catholic Chapel on Church Street had a secret passage and ghostly choristers have allegedly been heard singing hymns below ground. Spookier still, reported sightings of the ghostly Tideswell choir are only said to happen just before a death in the village.
Photo: Hulton Archive
3. Bleaklow.
Bleaklow has gained such a reputation for Roman ghost sightings that it’s believed an undiscovered Roman road once cut through there. The Roman soldiers all appear to be following the same path, across the National Park, on a route that may have once linked the Snake Path to Longdendale.
Photo: Google
4. Haddon Hall.
The most famous ghost story relating to Haddon Hall dates back to the time of King Henry VIII. Henry was never heir to the throne: he had an older brother, Prince Arthur. However, during a stay at Haddon, Arthur saw a ghost who warned him that his new wife, Catherine of Aragon, had arrived in Britain from Spain and was to be widowed early.
Just four months after their wedding, Prince Arthur died, his last words: ‘O the vision of the cross at Haddon!
Photo: London Stereoscopic Company