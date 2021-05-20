Watch jokers at Chesterfield care home 'have a good laugh' - as residents bring out their own book
Residents at a Chesterfield care home love a good laugh so much that they’ve brought out their own joke book.
Contributions from jokers at Chatsworth Lodge have raised everyone’s spirits after a difficult and disruptive year caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Jack Hole, whose finest comedic material appears in the joke book, said: “Laughter really is the best medicine in the world”.
Staff at the home helped residents put together the book after reminiscing how they always loved to crack a joke.
Michelle Rose, home manager, said “It’s so lovely to see the residents laughing and enjoying themselves after the challenging year we have all had. Seeing their smiley faces and hearing laughter throughout the home lights up everyone’s day.”
The contributors to the Big Book of Jokes included Dorothea Nuttings, Alan Jack Swain, Pat Sutherland and Sheila Williams.
Examples of the handwritten jokes which appear in the book include: “Why is Peter Pan always flying? He neverlands” and “You know what I saw today? Everything I looked at.”
