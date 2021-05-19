Wartime vehicles delight Chesterfield care home residents in VE Day anniversary celebration

Jane Mosley, 77, waves the flag in the 'Dingo' Scout Car on its visit to Langdale Lodge Care Home in Chesterfield.

Old vehicles such as a Daimler (Dingo) Scout Car from 1942 and a Second World War jeep were brought to the home by society members.

The residents were fascinated to hear about the history of the vehicles and see them at close quarters.

Jane Mosley, 77, managed to climb into the ‘Dingo’, sing patriotic songs and wave the British flag, shouting “It’s done...it’s all over” at everyone passing by.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents of the Langdale Lodge care home with members of the re-enactment society and their vehicles.

Former ‘Dingo’ driver George Oldfield, who is 83, was no longer able to climb into the cars but shared his knowledge about them with residents and society member Lea Peter.

Bernard Herron, 84, enjoyed learning all about the mechanical side of the jeep from its owner Granville Nixon.

Joanne Gelsthorpe, activity co-ordinator and care assistant at Langdale Lodge, arranged the visit of the re-enactment society. Joanne brought along her collection of 1940s clothes as both she and her husband, Julian, are members of the society.

Staff of the care home dressed in the clothes provided and wore their hair in ‘victory rolls’. Several residents also sported the ‘victory rolls’ hairstyle.

Care home staff with a resident and members of the re-enactment society.

Alexandra Ilea, marketing officer at Langdale Care Homes, said: “The excitement and joy brought by these amazing people to our residents cannot be expressed enough. Our residents enjoyed the history lesson provided by the society members.”