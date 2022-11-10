WATCH: Hi-tech poignant tribute to the fallen projected onto Chesterfield building

Virtual window projections show a first World War Tommy who salutes a fallen comrade, as fallen soldiers of today, one after the other, then walk up to the window, stop, salute and pay their respects to those who died in the conflict.

The poignant armistice animation is projected onto the windows of Oasis Studio’s offices on Dunston Road, in Chesterfield, with the display running from 4:30pm to 9pm each day until 14th November.

A still from the video which is being projected onto the office building

The animation has been created by Chesterfield company Seymour & Lerhn which has also helping local schoolchildren learn about remembrance commemorations by loaning out virtual reality headset preloaded with VR immersive experiences for creative lessons or simply to explain what Armistice Day commemorates.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “The 360° Armistice Day VR Experience envelops students into the trenches in World War 1. You can explore and discover how WW1 soldiers lived in the trenches, alongside your guide, Peter. You can look across to see No Man's Land, explore an officer's quarters, step inside the first aid field hospital and navigate the wet and muddy trench system. You can hear the sounds of gunfire and explosions while getting to listening in on their conversations of the soldiers as they go about their day-to-day lives. A narrator talks you through the experiences that some of the soldiers went through and their unique stories.

“The Project came about when we were thinking about Remembrance Day and all of the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to fight for our freedom. We wanted to do our part to tell the story from a different angle.”

He added: “To get a taste of Armistice Day in Virtual Reality you don't need to have an expensive VR headset or any special equipment. All you need to watch our 360 Virtual videos is YouTube and a mobile phone or computer. We do recommend watching it using headphones so that you can get a full surround sound experience.” You can see the immersive video here

