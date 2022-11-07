The service, at 2.30pm at St Mary and All Saints’ Church, will remember all those who have sacrificed their lives in service for our country.

Councillor Tony Rogers, the Mayor of Chesterfield, said: “Our Remembrance Service is open for all to attend and pay their respects, every year we are heartened to see many of our residents support this event and remember together.”

Everyone is welcome to attend and residents are asked to be seated by 2pm.

Chesterfield Town Hall has been decorated with a cascade of thousands of woollen poppies knitted and crocheted by local residents.

The service will be followed by a parade from St Mary and All Saints’ Church, through Burlington Street, High Street, Glumangate onto Rose Hill.

Residents and visitors are welcome to watch the parade which will be led by Chesterfield’s Mayor and Mayoress and other local dignitaries. They will be joined by members of the Armed Forces, ex-services organisations and uniformed organisations from Chesterfield.

Members of the public are also welcome to attend the wreath laying ceremony at the war memorial from approximately 3.30pm with the Poppy cascade featuring 16,000 Poppies donated by people from across the world as a backdrop.

The Poppy cascade has been installed on the front of the Town Hall by members of The Royal Engineers Association.

On Friday, November 11 children from schools across Chesterfield will join the Mayor and Mayoress in holding a minute silence at 11am outside the Town Hall and laying a wreath of remembrance.

Staveley Town Council will hold their annual Remembrance parade and service in Staveley on Sunday, November 13. The parade will leave Staveley Market Place at 10.45am and head for the Garden of Remembrance, where the service will take place come rain or shine at 11am.

Matlock Town Council organises the Remembrance services in Matlock, in conjunction with the Royal British Legion.

Services take place on Remembrance Sunday at 11am at Pic Tor War Memorial, 11.30am at Starkholmes War Memorial and the main service for the town will be at 3pm at Park Head, Hall Leys Park. The service is proceeded by a parade through Matlock, beginning at 2.45pm.

Well-known town centre shop, Stuart Bradley Jewellers, also has a poppy display.

On November 11 a short service is held at 11am at Park Head and members of the public are welcome to attend.

In Ripley the Remembrance Parade will start in the Co-op car park on Derby Road at 10.35am and make its way to All Saints' Church on Church Street for a service in the churchyard, led by Rev John Wigram. This service will incorporate the two-minute silence and wreath laying at the memorial.

After the service, the parade will leave the churchyard and congregate on Moseley Street to make its way back through town - down Church Street, up Grosvenor Road, along Market Place around the back of the town hall and onto Ripley Market Place - for the official dismissal.

In Ilkeston a parade will begin at South Street car park on Sunday, with anyone who wishes to join asked to assemble no later than 10.15am in order to march to the Cenotaph in the Market Place at 10.35am.

Residents are also invited to the morning service at St Mary’s Church at 10am before proceeding to the Cenotaph to join the service.

In Long Eaton a parade will begin at West Gate, with anyone who wishes to join asked to assemble no later than 10.15am. At 10.30am, the parade, led by the Long Eaton Silver Prize Band, will march

to the War Memorial outside St Laurence’s Church. Those who attend the 9.30am Mass at St Laurence’s Church, including Deputy Mayor, Councillor Chris Corbett, will join the parade at 10.45am when the service will begin.