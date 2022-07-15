Watch heart-warming moment starving dog - who was locked in a filthy Derbyshire house for two months - meets inspector who saved her life

The Husky-type cross dog was so emaciated when she was discovered she appeared like a ‘walking skeleton’ and her rescuer RSPCA inspector Rachel Leafe said she was the thinnest dog she had seen alive.

Rachel had to gain access to the locked and empty Heanor property in January 2020, with the help of the police, to save the starving pet who a vet later said was just hours away from death.

She had no food and water after being abandoned and it was later found she had survived for so long alone by eating food particles from tin cans strewn in the house as well as toothpaste tubs and drinking water from the toilet bowl.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RSPCA inspector Rachel Leafe is reunited with Honey

Rachel rushed the pet she named Honey - after her sweet nature and fur colour - for emergency veterinary treatment and against the odds the brave dog began to recover.

Honey went on to be rehabilitated in RSPCA care and once she was nursed back to health she was found a forever home with Linda Merrill, 58, and husband John, 59, near Staveley.

Last month, Rachel was invited to see a completely transformed Honey and to witness herself how she was getting on with her new loving owners.

The emotional reunion was caught on camera and caused tears to well up in Rachel’s eyes as Honey very enthusiastically ran up to greet her and continued to jump around kissing her like a long-lost friend.

Honey was so emaciated when she was discovered she appeared like a ‘walking skeleton

Rachel said: “I have heard that sometimes dogs will seem to recall and recognise those who have helped them in the past - and it really did seem like Honey remembered me and what had happened.

“As soon as I appeared through the door she ran up to me and gave me an amazing welcome. She was jumping up, kissing my face and wouldn’t stop fussing with me. It was very emotional as I formed such a close bond with her at the time.

“When I rescued her I had to gain access through a kitchen window and I managed to reach down over the cupboards and she was so light I managed to lift her free with one hand.

“I could visibly see, despite the thick fur, that she was grossly underweight. The outline of every rib could be seen through the fur, as could the spine and hip bones and her face was sunken in.

Honey and her new owners Linda and John Merrill

“The vet told me she was hours away from death when she was rescued and even though she was in poor health she was such a lovely sweetheart when she was being treated. Trying to give kisses and showing affection.”

Honey weighed just 8.75kg when rescued when a dog of that breed would normally weigh around 30kg. She was found after a housing officer visiting the property became concerned after the pet was spotted through a window of he house and he reported the matter to the RSPCA.

A subsequent court hearing heard how her owner had moved away and left Honey locked in the rubbish-strewn property with no food and water.

After her emergency treatment she was taken to the RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire where she was rehabilitated and two months later, in March 2020, Linda and John Merrill adopted her.

Honey weighed just 8.75kg when rescued when a dog of that breed would normally weigh around 30kg.

Linda, who works in a hospital pharmacy in South Yorkshire, told how she was looking to adopt after the couple lost a dog the year before and as soon as she saw Honey she fell for her.

She said: “Honey’s past is firmly behind her now and she enjoys life so much and we love having her.

“It was so lovely for Rachel to visit her after all this time and see how her actions changed a dire situation into something so positive.

“I am in no doubt Honey recognised her rescuer and knew she owed her life to her - she was completely besotted and throughout her time at our home. Honey was her constant companion giving her lots of love and fuss. It was like she was trying to say ‘I remember what you did and I am so grateful’

Linda said Honey now enjoys getting plenty of attention and adores people - especially their grandchild Alex, 4, Amelia, 5, Jack, 6 and Phoebe aged 9.

She added “I am so glad the RSPCA were able to rescue her and return her to full health. She is such a lovely girl - they did a great job and thanks to their hard work she has a fantastic new life. We wouldn’t be without her.”

RSPCA inspector Rachel Leafe and Honey

A vet who examined Honey said: “The only reason she perhaps stayed alive as long as she did was because she was able to access the water in a downstairs toilet. This poor dog was caused an unimaginable degree of suffering for a period of at least two months.”

The RSPCA has launched a campaign to ‘Cancel Out Cruelty’ as figures released show that the charity receives almost 50 extra calls every day about cruelty to animals during the summer months.

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA Chief Inspectorate Officer said: “It is incredibly worrying that still in 2022 we are seeing this high level of cruelty towards animals.

“We’ve seen a rise in reports of beatings and with the increase in pet ownership and financial pressures growing we are sadly braced for a summer of suffering which is why we are calling on the public to help us Cancel Out Cruelty and help more animals like Honey.”