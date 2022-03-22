Watch as Chesterfield residents share their views on why the town is such a family-friendly place to live

There are many factors to consider when planning to start a family – one of the most important being where to live.

And it seems Chesterfield is the perfect place to do just that, with the town recently ranking second on the UK’s best place to raise a family list compiled by Electric Ride on Cars, who looked into schools, homes, childcare and quality of life to come up with the top ten.

The town was only beaten by Lincoln in the UK standings and came top when compared to other places across the East Midlands.

Charlotte and Libby Richardson (top left); Victoria Elliott (bottom left); and Beck Allison, owner of Moo Music Chesterfield (right) at Little Hubs on Derby Road

But what makes Chesterfield such a family-friendly place? Derbyshire Times reporter Alana Roberts visited Moo Music, which runs interactive sensory play sessions for little ones and their parents, at their new site on Derby Road last week to hear what users thought.

Charlotte Richardson, who attends Moo Music with her daughter Libby, said: “I’ve lived in Chesterfield for about five years. I'm originally from Sheffield but my husband is from Hasland so he knew all the areas and things.

"But I really like Chesterfield, it’s nice and it's a nice little community as well it’s not too big and there’s a lot for kids.

Beck Allison runs baby and toddler music and movement classes called 'Moo Music' has moved into new premises on Derby Road Chesterfield called Littles Hub

“It’s almost like it’s own hub. There’s a lot going on, there’s a lot of groups that happen. I’ve been coming to Moo Music since 2018 with my eldest, she’s now starting school in September.

"I just think it’s nice because it's not too big a place, everyone knows each other and things.”

Mum-of-one Victoria Elliott said she was contemplating leaving Chesterfield before having her daughter and discovering how many groups were on offer for parents in the town.

She added: “I’ve lived in Chesterfield since I was about 16-years-old. It’s a really friendly place, I think it’s very homely.

"There’s a lot of different groups you can go to, there’s a lot of parks. I think it’s a clean area, there’s not loads of trouble and stuff.

"I think it’s a really good place to bring up kids.”

Beck Allison, owner of Moo Music Chesterfield, said: “They’re just a lovely bunch really. I’m originally from Sheffield and I moved to Chesterfield when I was about 19 and I’ve never looked back.

"I moved back to Sheffield for a little bit but I ended up coming back to Chesterfield because everybody is just really friendly and welcoming and that’s the ethos that I want to create here.

"My groups that I run, everyone is happy to chat to each other and say, if a parent is struggling, there’s always somebody that will jump in and help.”

Speaking about the new venue, Beck added: “We’re aiming to run classes from pregnancy to pre-school with the aim of supporting people – especially as we come out of lockdown – being able to socialise more, make new friends and just have a centre where people feel at home.”

For more information visit www.moo-music.co.uk/areas/chesterfield.