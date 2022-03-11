Watch as Chesterfield Museum prepares to move entire collection ahead of Stephenson Memorial Hall renovation project

Some 30,000 items donated to Chesterfield Museum over the years are being transferred to a new temporary home to allow for the refurbishment of Stephenson Memorial Hall – which houses both the museum and the Pomegranate Theatre.

Under the plans, the refurbished hall will bring together under one roof an extended theatre and a reconfigured and modern museum, alongside new gallery space, a café bar, education and community facilities

Chesterfield Museum closed to the public on March 1 to allow staff begin the complex process of moving the historic collection into storage – and they have been hard at work ever since.

Chesterfield Museum Collection Officers Maria Barnes and Rachel Fannen preparing the portrait of George Albert Eastwood, a former mayor of Chesterfield, for the move

Every item has to be carefully packaged, with the many of museum’s large collection of paintings being individually wrapped with multiple layers of acid-free paper and bubble wrap to keep them safe during the move.

Chesterfield Museum Collection Officer Maria Barnes said: “The first that we do when we’re packing each object is to check for its condition and documenting that condition as well.

"This is so we can check for any conservation needs that might crop up but also to check for any damage that gets done in transit. But we hope that, with careful packing, that won’t happen.

More than 30,000 items need to be moved from Chesterfield Museum

"Where we can we use acid-free paper so we’re not wrapping it in newspaper and what we want to do is protect any extremities like the corners of frames."

Once moved, items will be securely stored in a controlled environment to ensure preservation.

A signature piece, the 750-year-old medieval builder’s wheel, will be stored with a specialist renovator who will clean it whilst work progresses on the Grade II listed building, which is located near to the Crooked Spire.

Previously, the museum could only display five per cent of its entire collection at any time due to its size but this is set to increase once renovations are complete.

Chesterfield Museum is moving its collection into storage ahead of the renovation of Stephenson Memorial Hall

Alyson Barnes, Tourism, Museums and Events Manager at Chesterfield Museum, said: “The hope is to get more out and to allow people to connect more with the heritage because it has definite wellbeing effects. People can connect with the the past and take pride in Chesterfield.”

