‘Incredible response’ to Chesterfield company’s appeal for donations for Ukrainian refugees

As reported last week, C Four Paws, a pet transport business in Deepsic Lane, Chesterfield, put out an appeal for donations of things like clothing, blankets, toiletries and tinned foods.

Julie Adams, of C Four Paws, told the Derbyshire Times earlier this week: “We received such an incredible response from local people and businesses.

Chesterfield companies C Four Paws and CS2 have taken donated items to the Polish and Ukrainian border to help those in need.

“We thought given the local response thanks to the Derbyshire Times’ publicity if would be good to update people on the campaign and that their items are on their way.

“We filled two shipping containers full of contributions which is just extraordinary.

“As a result we ended up partnering with CS2, another local company also collecting, so that we could jointly use larger HGVs to get all the items to Ukraine.

“We had a major sponsor come forward by way of Watermans Hair. They donated pallets of products including sanitiser which will be critical.

Well done to all those involved in the amazing effort!

“We are pleased to say that within less than a week of the appeal the items are now on their way to those who need it most.

“Thank you, everyone.”

Meanwhile, three Derbyshire men who are driving to Poland with a van full of items for refugees have launched an online fundraiser to help them cover the costs.

One of the men, Alex Brown, said: “Every little helps whether it’s donating for our fuel, van hire or ferry to make this trip happen.

Some of the donations.

“We are going to fill the van with clothing, food, medicine, sanitary products and camping equipment, anything that will assist all the refugees who have been affected by the war in Ukraine.”

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/alex-ty-john-helping-ukraine

More than two million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was right that the UK should have ‘an offer as generous as possible’ for refugees coming to the UK.

He said ‘more than 1,000’ visas had been issued but added that number would ‘climb very steeply’.

The speed of the UK’s response has been criticised, with Labour’s Yvette Cooper branding it a ‘total disgrace’.