Warning over TikTok craze after four teenagers get stuck in toddler swings in Derbyshire

Crews from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue service have attended four separate incidents so far this year in which they have had to rescue young people from playground swings.

It comes as the challenge, which sees people trying to squeeze into swings designed for babies, continues to sweep the country with many youngsters getting their legs trapped and needing to be cut out of the contraptions.

Derbyshire fire chiefs are now asking young people across the county to consider the consequences of trying to get into baby swings, saying the rescuing could hamper firefighters from getting to serious emergencies.

Teenagers in Derbyshire are being urged to act responsibly and not waste firefighters’ time by getting themselves stuck in toddler swings.

In an urgent plea, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Anyone older than four is going to have difficulty getting into and out of a baby swing, despite this it seems another TikTok challenge is encouraging young people to try this and post their videos online.

“It may seem an amusing situation as someone gets stuck, but in reality it’s not. When an individual does become stuck and can’t get out of the swing, it’s the fire service that is called to release them, wasting Firefighter’s time and preventing them from responding to genuine emergency incidents.

“While we are tied up at the local park releasing the next aspiring social media star from a swing, we are unavailable for genuine emergencies, incidents where someone’s life might be at risk.”