Warning in place as snow falls in Derbyshire

It's feeling wintry in Derbyshire.

The alert kicked in just before 2pm and is valid until 5pm on Sunday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Snow, which has been falling across northern areas, will continue southwards, lasting only an hour or so in any one place.

“Up to 1-2cm may accumulate on some untreated surfaces and more widely on grass.”

There could be ‘tricky travel conditions in places’, they added.

Snow has been reported across the county on Sunday, including in Chesterfield and in High Peak areas.