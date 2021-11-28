Nine Derbyshire roads are still closed because of snow and ice

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A DCC spokesperson said: “The Met Office has extended the yellow weather warning for ice until 10am tomorrow and some further snow showers are forecast this afternoon.

“Our gritting crews will be patrolling routes from 1pm, gritting problem areas where necessary, and all primary routes will be gritted from 4pm followed by secondary routes later. Based on the current conditions, we plan to grit all primary gritting routes again from 4am but will continue to monitor the situation throughout the day and overnight and respond as necessary.