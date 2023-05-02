News you can trust since 1855
"Warm and welcoming" or "rough and unrefined"? - AI's verdict on Derbyshire

We asked AI bot ChatGPT to tell us associated traits with the people of Derbyshire – after the Daily Mail suggested residents were “rough and unrefined”.

By Oliver McManus
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 16:08 BST
An AI generated image of ChesterfieldAn AI generated image of Chesterfield
The AI technology has rocketed in popularity since being launched in November last year and can be used to mimic human conversation.

Recently the Daily Mail asked ChatGPT to come up with stereotypes for residents of all 92 counties in the United Kingdom and warned readers to ‘prepare to be offended’. Whilst people from Yorkshire were labelled ‘rude, and Essex residents as ‘shallow’, Derbyshire’s folk were described as ‘rough and unrefined’.

The technology described Derbyshire residents as: “being rough or unrefined, due to the region's industrial history and working-class roots. There may be negative stereotypes associated with the local accent and dialect, which some may find difficult to understand or unappealing. People from Derbyshire may be stereotyped as being unfriendly or reserved, due to the area's rural character and lack of major urban centers.

"Some people may also stereotype people from Derbyshire as being less cultured or sophisticated, due to the area's relative isolation and lack of access to high-end cultural amenities. There may be stereotypes associated with the region's history of mining and heavy industry, leading to perceptions of people from Derbyshire as being dirty or gritty.”

With that in mind we asked the AI technology if it could come up with some positive stereotypes for the area. It largely said the technology did not support making generalised conclusions but, after a bit of cajoling, revealed four ‘common traits associated with people of Derbyshire’.

They were:

  • Friendliness: People from Derbyshire are often known for their warm and welcoming nature, and are generally friendly and approachable.
  • Pride in their heritage: Derbyshire has a rich history and cultural heritage, and people from the area often take pride in their local traditions and customs.
  • Resilience: Derbyshire is known for its rugged terrain and challenging weather conditions, and people from the area may be seen as resilient and tough.
  • Appreciation for nature: Derbyshire is home to many beautiful natural landscapes, such as the Peak District, and people from the area may have a strong connection to and appreciation for the natural world.

So which was more accurate? Let us know what you think!

