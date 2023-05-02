News you can trust since 1855
‘Overwhelmingly positive’ response from the public as Derbyshire teachers walk out fortnight before GCSE exams

Teachers in Derbyshire who joined national strikes today have received support from the public.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 14:40 BST

Striking members of the National Education Union were out in force in Bolsover, leafleting and talking to the public.

It is the sixth day of action for Derbyshire NEU members, which has again seen many lively pickets across the county.

The strike comes only two weeks before the start of GCSE exams on Monday, May 15.

Striking members of the National Education Union were out in force in Bolsover today, leafleting and talking to the public about the strike.Striking members of the National Education Union were out in force in Bolsover today, leafleting and talking to the public about the strike.
Members are asking for a fully-funded, above-inflation pay rise to tackle the recruitment and retention crisis in education. According to Schools Week, the government have missed their target for recruitment by 50%.

Lisa Tunnell of North Derbyshire Branch of the National Education Union said: “For NEU members, education funding is a key concern. Budgets are already strained to breaking point and any pay rise that isn’t fully funded will mean more cuts.

“The response from the public was overwhelmingly positive, with many stopping to chat with the strikers and beeping horns from passing traffic.”

Lisa Tunnell of the North Derbyshire Branch of the National Education Union said that the response from the public was overwhelmingly positive, with many stopping to chat with the strikers.Lisa Tunnell of the North Derbyshire Branch of the National Education Union said that the response from the public was overwhelmingly positive, with many stopping to chat with the strikers.
