‘Overwhelmingly positive’ response from the public as Derbyshire teachers walk out fortnight before GCSE exams
Teachers in Derbyshire who joined national strikes today have received support from the public.
Striking members of the National Education Union were out in force in Bolsover, leafleting and talking to the public.
It is the sixth day of action for Derbyshire NEU members, which has again seen many lively pickets across the county.
The strike comes only two weeks before the start of GCSE exams on Monday, May 15.
Members are asking for a fully-funded, above-inflation pay rise to tackle the recruitment and retention crisis in education. According to Schools Week, the government have missed their target for recruitment by 50%.
Lisa Tunnell of North Derbyshire Branch of the National Education Union said: “For NEU members, education funding is a key concern. Budgets are already strained to breaking point and any pay rise that isn’t fully funded will mean more cuts.
“The response from the public was overwhelmingly positive, with many stopping to chat with the strikers and beeping horns from passing traffic.”