Warehouse worker killed in Chesterfield crash

A warehouse worker was killed in a Chesterfield town centre crash which left his wife fighting for her life, an inquest heard.

Simon Catterall, of Enfield Road, Chesterfield, was declared dead at the scene of the crash on Saltergate on Saturday, November 30, at about 2.20pm.

Floral tributes on Saltergate, Chesterfield, following the collision.

The hearing was told that Mr Catterall, a 36-year-old warehouse operative who was born in Lincoln, and his wife, Ismena Chalustowska, were in collision with an Audi car.

Peter Nieto, Derby and Derbyshire area coroner, opening the inquest at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court today, Friday, December 6, said: “The two pedestrians were crossing the road at a crossing which was not in use at the time and the car struck both persons.

“Mr Catterall was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The hearing was told his wife was taken to hospital where she was said to be in a critical condition.

Floral tributes on Saltergate, Chesterfield, at the scene of the collision.

Mr Nieto said Mr Catterall’s provisional cause of death was head and neck injuries.

The inquest was adjourned for a further hearing in February.

The Audi driver, a 20-year-old man, was arrested in connection with the collision, and has since been released under investigation.

Derbyshire Police are now keen to receive dash-cam footage of the incident and are appealing directly to anyone who was driving in the area around the time who may have captured the collision on video.

Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 736 of November 30.