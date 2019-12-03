Police release update on fatal Chesterfield crash

Police have released an update on a Chesterfield crash that left a man dead and a woman fighting for her life in hospital.

The crash happened between a dark-coloured Audi and two pedestrians on Saltergate at around 2.20pm on Saturday, November 30.

The male pedestrian was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The female pedestrian was taken to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, where she remains in a critical condition.

A 20-year-old man, the driver of the Audi, was arrested and has since been released under investigation, police have confirmed.

Officers are now very keen to receive dash cam footage of the incident and are appealing directly to anyone who was driving in the area around the time who may have captured the collision on video.

If you can help, call police on 101, quoting incident number 736 of November 30.

