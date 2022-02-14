Women suffering hypothermia rescued after getting lost walking in Peak District

Edale Mountain Rescue Team reminded walkers to dress for the weather after rescuing two women who had suffered hypothermia after getting lost at Stanage Edge (picture: Edale Mountain Rescue Team)

Edale Mountain Rescue Team were alerted that the women had lost their bearings somewhere at Stanage Edge at 2.42pm on Saturday, February 12.

The walkers had initially contacted Derbyshire police after realising they were lost and a later call from mountain rescuers deemed they had no definite idea of where they were – but that they were very cold and wet.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team later located the pair sheltering in a derelict brick hut and provided them with warm clothing to protect them from the inclement weather.

Posting about the incident on Facebook, the team said: “A request from Derbyshire Police to an incident somewhere at Stanage Edge.

“The initial call was for two ladies lost on Stanage Edge. After the team leader contacted one of the ladies, it was soon apparent that they had no definite idea of where they were, but were very cold and wet.

“After quite a lot of local area knowledge, and eventually a phone fix, they were where we thought they were.

“A quick response from Dennis Knoll onto Stanage Edge, and with a West bearing the ladies were found sheltering in the derelict brick hut, west of the trig point from High Neb.

“They were both found suffering from mild hypothermia.

“They were given warm dry clothing, and after a further assessment, they were able to walk off with the aid of team members.

“They were then taken to the team base, to dry off and warm up enough to be able to make their own ways home in their cars.

“Please carry waterproofs and wear correct footwear when venturing into the hills, and it's always good to check the weather forecast for the day.

“This could have easily turned into something far more serious if they were not found in time.”

Forecasters say cloud is to remain for much of this week, with periods of rain and strong gusts of wind from Wednesday onwards.

There is risk of severe gales at times, according to the Met Office, but will be drier on Thursday.

The rain will return on Friday, possibility turning to some snow in parts of Derbyshire and the East Midlands.