Walker suffers suspected fractures after being ‘butted’ by cow in Peak District

Mountain rescue teams aided the woman after she was butted by a cow in the Peak District (picture: Edale Mountain Rescue Team)

Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called out on Wednesday, August 4, along with the Buxton Team, at around 2.57pm after receiving reports that a walker was injured on Lose Hill.

The woman, who was part of an organised walking group, had been ‘butted’ by a cow and was given initial treatment for a suspected broken clavicle and ribs when rescue teams arrived.

She was later stretchered down to awaiting paramedics and was taken to hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

Posting on Facebook, Edale Mountain Rescue Team said: “A request from Derbyshire Constabulary to go to the aid of a walker on Lose Hill.

“A walker out for a days walking with an organised walking group had been butted by a cow and had sustained several injuries.

“The team alongside Buxton Mountain Rescue Team were mobilised as is midweek protocol to R.V. at Loose Hill farm.

“Local Edale team members were first on scene and started treatment for a suspected broken clavicle and ribs.

“After given pain relief she was immobilised in a vacuum mattress the lady was stretchered down to the awaiting East Midlands Ambulance Service for transportation to hospital for further treatment.”

Advice from The Ramblers charity says walkers should look out for any animals when entering a field and watch how they are behaving, particularly bulls or cows with calves.

It says walkers should avoid getting between cows and their calves, and should move quickly, quietly and, if possible, walk around a herd.