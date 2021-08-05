'We will miss him very much' - Tributes paid to Ashgate Hospicecare trustee following his death aged 56

Tributes have been paid to Andy Dukelow, a trustee at Ashgate Hospicecare, following his death aged 56 (Picture: Ashgate Hospicecare)

Andy Dukelow, who joined the charity as a trustee in 2011, passed away from cancer on July 21.

The charity said he played a key role in many improvements at Ashgate and described him as being a “real champion” for the work of the hospice.

In a tribute on Facebook, Ashgate Hospicecare said: “It is with great sadness that we share the news that one of our trustees, Andy Dukelow, has died from cancer on 21st July, aged 56 years.

“Andy joined as a trustee in 2011, and during his time with Ashgate, he played a key role in many improvements including the renovation of the Harry Fisher building and the refurbishment of the three bedded bays into individual bedrooms at the inpatient unit.

“Andy developed a wealth of business knowledge and had previously had a career in the Army, worked as Managing Director of Franke Sissons Ltd and set up and managed his own business.

“He brought that expertise to Ashgate’s strategic and business planning work and was an active member of several subcommittees.”

Barbara-Anne Walker, Chief Executive at Ashgate Hospicecare, said: “We were all extremely saddened to hear about Andy’s death. We will miss him very much.

“Andy made a great contribution to our work over his time as a trustee. He understood very clearly why our care matters and he brought a very practical compassion to his role.

“His business and commercial expertise, as well as his lived experience of having a cancer diagnosis, had a powerful impact on the hospice; he was a real champion for our work.

“His memory will always remain at the heart of the hospice.”

Personal tributes have also been paid to the Ashgate Hospiceare Facebook page.

Christine Oldham said: “Very sad news, enjoyed chats with Andy when he visited the Hospice, a lovely man. Condolences to his family."

Kate Ellis said: “I am so sorry to hear this sad news. I worked with Andy as Board Secretary from 2013 to 2016 at Ashgate. He had great wisdom and insight. A massive loss. Condolences to all. Rest in peace Andy.”