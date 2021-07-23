Virtual apprenticeship event to be held for young people in north Derbyshire

The free ‘Apprentice Town - Find Your Apprenticeship’ event is taking place on August 10 – A-level results day and just two days before GCSE results day.

It is designed to showcase apprenticeship vacancies and support available to both year 11 and 13 school leavers.

The event will be held next month.

Held online to ensure it is as accessible to as many young people as possible, Destination Chesterfield is working with Chesterfield Borough Council to deliver the event as part of the Apprentice Town initiative.

Pre-registration is not necessary, it’s just a case a clicking a MS Teams or Zoom weblink on the day at www.chesterfield.co.uk/events/apprentice-town-find-your-apprenticeship.

Councillor Amanda Serjeant, deputy leader of the council, said: “Apprenticeships are fantastic for both the employer and employee.

“We’re lucky in Chesterfield that we have a strong network of apprenticeship providers, with lots of experience in ensuring a placement helps the apprentice gain new skills, while also providing support and guidance to the employer.

“There are always lots of varied apprenticeship opportunities available in Chesterfield.

“This event will promote what’s on offer and support both employers and individuals to access them.

“As an Apprentice Town we are committed to raising awareness and increasing participation in apprenticeships and we would encourage anyone who is looking for the first step into work – or a change of career direction – to get involved in the event and see what local opportunities are available.”