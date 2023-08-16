Villager Jim captures stunning Derbyshire rainbow picture in the only place in the UK it was raining

A Derbyshire photographer believes he captured a stunning rainbow photo this week - in the only place in the whole UK where it was raining. The snapper, who is known as Villager Jim, shot the colourful view near Wardlow, on his daily walk yesterday.

Jim, who lives in the nearby village of Foolow, explains: "The only rain in the whole of the UK was over a village called Wardlow, and I managed to see a beautiful rainbow in it.

"I know this because a pal of mine, who is a huge weather fan, saw the weather map and realised it was the only rain in the UK at that moment. I took it at 7:12am.”

Villager Jim said: "The only rain in the whole of the UK was over a village called Wardlow, and I managed to see a beautiful rainbow in it. " Photo: Villager Jim/SWNS

An online weather checker map showed the highly localised downpour in the area as surrounding cities such as Manchester kept dry.

"My friend said I was so "jammy" getting a rainbow out of it," says Jim.

"It looked so stunning, and the bit I really loved was the fact it at each edge just at the exact start and finish of the village."

Villager Jim is an award-winning photographer and the Banksy of the lens, keeping his real identity secret – as he doesn’t want his days of enjoying a quiet pint in his local to get spolied.