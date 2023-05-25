Marshall and Millions, two Staffordshire bull terriers, were fatally shot after officers were called to reports of a woman and her dog being attacked by another dog in East London on May 7.

The owner of the animals, Louie Turnbull, was charged with being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control and possessing a dog while disqualified to do so on May 9.

The 46-year-old appeared in court that day, where he pleaded not guilty to the first charge and guilty to the second. He is set to appear in court again next month.

Protests and vigils are being held across the country in support of the dogs, calling for the police to face justice.

