News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder

Vigil for dogs Marshall and Millions shot by Met Police set to be held in Chesterfield’s Queen’s Park

A vigil calling for justice after two dogs were shot dead by the Met Police will take place in Chesterfield next month.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th May 2023, 15:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 15:04 BST

Marshall and Millions, two Staffordshire bull terriers, were fatally shot after officers were called to reports of a woman and her dog being attacked by another dog in East London on May 7.

The owner of the animals, Louie Turnbull, was charged with being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control and possessing a dog while disqualified to do so on May 9.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 46-year-old appeared in court that day, where he pleaded not guilty to the first charge and guilty to the second. He is set to appear in court again next month.

Chesterfield's Queen's Park.Chesterfield's Queen's Park.
Chesterfield's Queen's Park.
Most Popular

READ THIS: Chesterfield florist’s joy at Chelsea Flower Show

Protests and vigils are being held across the country in support of the dogs, calling for the police to face justice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ‘peaceful vigil’ is taking place at Queen’s Park on Sunday, June 4 – starting at 1pm.

Related topics:VigilMet PoliceQueen's ParkChesterfield