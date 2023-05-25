Fresh Ideas on Chatsworth Road was awarded silver at Chelsea Flower Show in its first year of entering.

Business owner Samantha Brailsford said: “Apart from having a lovely staff, it’s the biggest award you can win. It's such an achievement for a Derbyshire florist and a little shop in Chezzy. It’s a pinch yourself kind of moment – I’m so excited, it’s amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samantha and employee Elizabeth Askam are master florists who worked with Kirsty Noble, Chloe Raines and Katie Haslam on the design.

Samantha Brailsford, owner of Fresh Ideas, is delighted that her business won a silver medal at Chelsea Flower Show with a vibrant design called Eyes In The Line.

The arrangement, titled Eyes In The Line, included orchids, heliconia, coloured eucalyptus, anthuriums, amaranthus, chrysanthemum blooms, bird of paradise, orchids and fig leaves. It was built around a metal dustbin which was weighted with pieces of concrete.

Elizabeth and Kirsty built the three-metre arrangement on the show’s site at the Royal Chelsea Hospital in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirsty is now setting her sights on bringing a gold medal back to Chesterfield in the WorldSkills UK competition in which she won a silver medal last year. Heats for the competition begin in June.