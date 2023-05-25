News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder

Chesterfield florist 'over the moon' with first-time triumph at Chelsea Flower Show

A Chesterfield florist is over the moon after her team won a medal at the country’s top show.
By Gay Bolton
Published 25th May 2023, 13:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 13:08 BST

Fresh Ideas on Chatsworth Road was awarded silver at Chelsea Flower Show in its first year of entering.

Business owner Samantha Brailsford said: “Apart from having a lovely staff, it’s the biggest award you can win. It's such an achievement for a Derbyshire florist and a little shop in Chezzy. It’s a pinch yourself kind of moment – I’m so excited, it’s amazing.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Samantha and employee Elizabeth Askam are master florists who worked with Kirsty Noble, Chloe Raines and Katie Haslam on the design.

Samantha Brailsford, owner of Fresh Ideas, is delighted that her business won a silver medal at Chelsea Flower Show with a vibrant design called Eyes In The Line.Samantha Brailsford, owner of Fresh Ideas, is delighted that her business won a silver medal at Chelsea Flower Show with a vibrant design called Eyes In The Line.
Samantha Brailsford, owner of Fresh Ideas, is delighted that her business won a silver medal at Chelsea Flower Show with a vibrant design called Eyes In The Line.
Most Popular

The arrangement, titled Eyes In The Line, included orchids, heliconia, coloured eucalyptus, anthuriums, amaranthus, chrysanthemum blooms, bird of paradise, orchids and fig leaves. It was built around a metal dustbin which was weighted with pieces of concrete.

Elizabeth and Kirsty built the three-metre arrangement on the show’s site at the Royal Chelsea Hospital in London.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kirsty is now setting her sights on bringing a gold medal back to Chesterfield in the WorldSkills UK competition in which she won a silver medal last year. Heats for the competition begin in June.

Fresh Ideas has been providing customers with flowers for 24 years. The business moved premises this year, relocating further down Chatsworth Road where it now occupies a building near Morrisons supermarket which was formerly Gingerz BBQ restaurant.

Related topics:ChesterfieldIdeasDerbyshire