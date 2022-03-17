Video released in re-appeal over Chesterfield dance floor ‘assaults’

Following the incidents – which were reported to have taken place at two different bars in the early hours of December 22 – officers released a picture of a man they wanted to speak to.

Despite a number of people coming forward, police have not yet traced this man – and officers have now released the above footage which they hope will jog someone’s memory.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “One man was punched and another headbutted while they were on the dance floor at Wakiki Beach Bar on Church Walk and another man was assaulted at Aruba on Corporation Street, and suffered injuries to his face.

Derbyshire police investigating a number of alleged assaults in Chesterfield have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to.

“Do you recognise the man highlighted in this video?

“He was wearing a Christmas jumper which said ‘Cushty Christmas’ on it.

“If you think you may be able to help please contact us on the below non-emergency details, quoting reference 21*742451.”

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101