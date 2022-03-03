Vehicle involved in suspected hit-and-run which killed young dad may be in Derbyshire, police say

Officers attended Buttermilk Hill in Hollington, Staffordshire, at 2.15am on February 24 after receiving reports of a ‘traffic-related incident’.

Sadly, Thomas Henry Kent, 32, was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later.

Police believe he may have been the victim of a hit-and-run.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family of Thomas Henry Kent has paid tribute to him.

Staffordshire Police say they are now tracking a ‘vehicle of interest’ which is understood to have departed Tean then entered Hollington village, via Hollington Road, at around 1.24am on February 24.

It is next seen travelling by JCB World Headquarters on Station Road at 1.29am before entering Rocester village.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said on Thursday: “The dark-coloured vehicle may have come in to Derbyshire.”

Detective Inspector Pete Cooke, of Staffordshire Police’s northern criminal investigation department, said: “It is vital that we speak to anyone who may have been driving in the Hollington area in the direction of Rocester in the early hours of February 24.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a dark-coloured vehicle in the Rocester area from 1.30am onwards.”

Anyone with information should contact Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 051 of February 24, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In a statement, Thomas’ family described him as a much-loved son, brother, fiancé and beloved father to son Charlie.

They said: “Thomas is forever in our hearts, but a huge part of our family is gone.

“All his family and friends miss him tremendously.

“He was a beautiful person, taken from the world too soon.

“We will love him always and forever.