Valentine's meal: Take your pick of 14 romantic restaurants or town eateries in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Romance is in the air as loved-up couples in Derbyshire embrace the smoochiest time of the year.

By Gay Bolton
3 hours ago

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and with it the promise of red roses and chocolates.

Another way to your partner’s heart is to whisk them off for a romantic meal out where you can enjoy a couple of hours of eating and drinking and let someone else do the cooking and pot-washing.

READ THIS: The best country pubs in Chesterfield, Peak District and Derbyshire

This year Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday, so couples may decide to reschedule their dinner date to the weekend so they can have a late night and a lie-in the following morning.

Here are 14 romantic restaurants in Derbyshire according to Tripadvisor reviews.

1. Matlock

Stones Restaurant, Dale Road, Matlock, DE4 3LT. Philip D posted: "We were celebrating our thirtieth anniversary together and felt that the team at Stones went out of their way to make it a special occasion. The chef at Stones seems to have managed to create food that is both comforting, entertaining, and sometimes challenging - all at the same time."

2. Bakewell

Restaurant Lovage By Lee Smith, Bath Street, Bakewell, DE45 1BX. Posting on Tripadvisor, Louise C wrote: "First visit to Lovage tonight with my husband. Outstanding food, with a service to match."

3. Bakewell

Piedaniels Restaurant, Bath Street, Bakewell, DE45 1BX. Raymond R wrote: "If there's better food in Derbyshire we haven't found it. Really nice selection of reasonable wines too."

4. Grindleford

The Maynard, Main Road, Grindleford, S42 2HE. Posting on Tripadvisor, Yorkshirerover68 wrote: "My wife and I stayed here for our wedding anniversary. I've eaten here a few times and the food has always been exceptional and this time was no different."

