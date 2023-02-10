Valentine's meal: Take your pick of 14 romantic restaurants or town eateries in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Romance is in the air as loved-up couples in Derbyshire embrace the smoochiest time of the year.
Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and with it the promise of red roses and chocolates.
Another way to your partner’s heart is to whisk them off for a romantic meal out where you can enjoy a couple of hours of eating and drinking and let someone else do the cooking and pot-washing.
This year Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday, so couples may decide to reschedule their dinner date to the weekend so they can have a late night and a lie-in the following morning.
Here are 14 romantic restaurants in Derbyshire according to Tripadvisor reviews.
1. Matlock
Stones Restaurant, Dale Road, Matlock, DE4 3LT. Philip D posted: "We were celebrating our thirtieth anniversary together and felt that the team at Stones went out of their way to make it a special occasion. The chef at Stones seems to have managed to create food that is both comforting, entertaining, and sometimes challenging - all at the same time."
Photo: Google
2. Bakewell
Restaurant Lovage By Lee Smith, Bath Street, Bakewell, DE45 1BX. Posting on Tripadvisor, Louise C wrote: "First visit to Lovage tonight with my husband. Outstanding food, with a service to match."
Photo: Google
3. Bakewell
Piedaniels Restaurant, Bath Street, Bakewell, DE45 1BX. Raymond R wrote: "If there's better food in Derbyshire we haven't found it. Really nice selection of reasonable wines too."
Photo: Google
4. Grindleford
The Maynard, Main Road, Grindleford, S42 2HE. Posting on Tripadvisor, Yorkshirerover68 wrote: "My wife and I stayed here for our wedding anniversary. I've eaten here a few times and the food has always been exceptional and this time was no different."
Photo: Google