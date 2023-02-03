News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
These are some of the best pubs to try across Derbyshire this autumn. Credit: Google/Brian Eyre

The best country pubs in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District

There are some great country pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District, and we’ve picked out some of the best for you to visit.

By Tom Hardwick
5 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 1:48pm

Derbyshire is filled with an array of brilliant country pubs – with punters able to find a place that suits their needs in almost every corner of the county.

Whether you’re looking to celebrate the end of Dry January, or want a well-earned post-walk pint, these are 17 of the best venues in the area to try out.

1. Ye Old Nags Head, Castleton

Ye Old Nags Head is the perfect place to finish a walk from Peveril Castle or Mam Tor.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. The Bulls Head, Monyash

The Bulls Head in Monyash - around 5 miles from Bakewell - is another great place to head after a walk in the Peak District.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. The Bridge Inn, Calver

The Bridge Inn at Calver is ideal for those who want to take in the views at nearby Curbar Edge.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. The Scotsman’s Pack Country Inn, Hathersage

The Scotsman’s Pack is a cosy pub, perfect for those wanting to enjoy a day out in Hathersage.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Peak DistrictDerbyshireChesterfield