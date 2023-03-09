Updated: List of Derbyshire schools closed as snow falls across county

Derbyshire has been covered in snow this morning, with many roads and schools being closed.

William Rhodes Primary School in Chesterfield has appealed to parents to pick up their children earlier as the school will remain closed due to snowfall.

In the message sent to parents, Mrs Purvis said: “We have decided that we need to close due to the snow settling and roads becoming difficult for those staff who live a distance. We will aim to shut from 10.45am but will obviously stay open for your child until you have managed to make arrangements. Please can you start to collect as soon as possible. Sorry for this inconvenience.”

Old Hall Junior School in Chesterfield assured parents they can pick up students earlier.

In the statement sent to parents and carers the school said: “School is able to remain open until 3.30pm, however with the snow falling and forecast to continue throughout the day, if you would prefer to collect your child from 11.30am onwards then please do so.

“Please be aware that if your child is due to have a school lunch, that the meals have been ordered so if you wish for your child to have their hot school meal, then please collect after 1.30pm. We will not be able to issue refunds for the children collected before this time. There will be no after school clubs today.”

Anthony Gell School in Matlock closed at 11.30am. The school called student buses back as well to help pupils get home.

Brookfield Community School has confirmed that it closed at midday due to the weather - although students who do not have permission to leave will remain until other arrangements are made.

Ripley St. Johns CE Primary School and Nursery closed for the Afternoon children. The decision is still to be made with regards to the rest of the school and this will include the 30-hour children in Nursery.

Brimington Junior School has confirmed it will be closing at 1p.m.

Belper School and Sixth Form Centre have closed as well. Parents and carers are asked to not contact the school. Any students with pre-authorisation to leave will be leaving the school site shortly. Carers of students without authorisation will be contacted shortly for permission. A decision regarding tomorrow will be posted on school website by 7.30am.

Asghate Croft school has been closed. School will be in touch directly with families with regard to homes learning. PArents and carers have been asked to check ParentMail and Seesaw.

Youlgreave All Saints C of E Primary School in Bakewell has closed at 12.00 noon. Parents are asked to collect from their children from the rear playground.

Swanwick Hall School in Alfreton has confirmed it will be shutting at 1 p.m.

Flagg Nursery School, near Buxton, decided to close due to ungritted roads leading to the school.

Ripley Infant School confirmed they will be closing early – at 1p.m.

Alfreton Park Community School announced they will be closing at 1p.m. as well and informed they will issue an update about tomorrow later.

Highfields School in Matlock have allowed students to be collected from school or to make their own way home where this is safe​.

Students who do not have a safe way to get home have been asked to stay in school as both school sites will stay open until at least 4pm or until all students have safely left​.

The school informed that if it will stay closed tomorrow, remote work will be set via SMHW. Updates for parents will be published on the school website and via WeDuc.

Swanwick School and Sports College has confirmed they have closed and all students have left the school before 1 p.m. No decision has been made regarding the lessons tomorrow.

Whittington Green School in Old Whittington will be closing for all students at 1.30 p.m. The school has also postponed tonight’s art showcase.

Netherthorpe School, part of the Cavendish Learning Trust, will shut to all pupils at 1.30pm but the Trust’s three primary schools - Whittington Moor Nursery and Infant Academy, Barrow Hill and Dunston Academy – will remain open.

John Flamsteed Community School, in Denby, have taken the decision to shut the school at 1.30pm due to adverse weather conditions. School will reopen on Friday morning unless parents and carers are otherwise notified.

Corfield C of E Infant School in Heanor was closed due to adverse weather conditions and lunches not being able to be delivered.

Tupton Hall school has been closed as well with school buses picking up students. Any student who cannot get home or get into home until later in the day can be supervised in the library at school.

Eckington school has confirmed it closed at 1 p.m. with school buses leaving at 1.20 p.m. The school said it will keep parents updated on opening for tomorrow as this will be dependent on the weather overnight.

Shirebrook Academy confirmed it closed at 12:30pm with students who had a parent or carer permission to leaving the site and others being picked up by carers.

Lons Infant School in Ripley has confirmed it closed at 1 p.m.

Tibshelf Community school have informed they decided to close earlier today, at 11.30, to ensure the safety of all staff and students. Buses and taxis have been arranged to arrive at 11.30am and picked up the students.Parents who would like to pick up their children later Ihave been asked to contact reception. The Parents Evening scheduled for tonight will be postponed.

Peak Dale Primary School, Dove Holes CE Primary School and Taddington & Priestcliffe Primary School have now confirmed they closed due to the weather conditions.

Glossopdale School & Sixth Form has just confirmed it remains closed to all students since early afternoon.