Update on plans to demolish former north Derbyshire pub for affordable homes

A new planning application has been submitted by developers who are demolishing a prominent north Derbyshire building and former pub for homes.

By Tim Paget
Friday, 10th June 2022, 1:22 pm
Councillors gave the green light for the empty Ellen House, on Heath Road, Holmewood, to be bulldozed to make way for 19 affordable properties last year.

Now developers have submitted a new application covering investigations of the site and storage of materials – which will allow them to clear another planning hurdle with North East Derbyshire District Council.

The brownfield site, described in planning documents as being in a ‘key position’ for development, was an office building most recently put to use by housing association EMH Care and Support.

A new planning application has been submitted by developers who are demolishing Ellen House in Holmewood for homes.

However, until 2008, the building served the village as a pub and restaurant known locally as The Jolly Farmer – which many people have fond memories of.

BRP Architects, which has drawn up the plans for affordable flats and semi-detached houses, says it will provide ‘much needed affordable housing’.

