Update on plans to demolish former north Derbyshire pub for affordable homes

Councillors gave the green light for the empty Ellen House, on Heath Road, Holmewood, to be bulldozed to make way for 19 affordable properties last year.

Now developers have submitted a new application covering investigations of the site and storage of materials – which will allow them to clear another planning hurdle with North East Derbyshire District Council.

The brownfield site, described in planning documents as being in a ‘key position’ for development, was an office building most recently put to use by housing association EMH Care and Support.

However, until 2008, the building served the village as a pub and restaurant known locally as The Jolly Farmer – which many people have fond memories of.