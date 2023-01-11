UPDATE: Deliveries resumed on Chesterfield street after concerns over a dog resolved

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Following a visit which confirmed the dog owner has secured the perimeter of the property to ensure the dog cannot escape again, mail deliveries to all addresses affected by the suspension in The Dell, Ashgate, Chesterfield have resumed.”

Commenting on the previous suspension Royal Mail said ‘a temporary delivery suspension’ was in place to ensure the safety of delivery staff due to a dog being loose in the street.

Deliveries have resumed on a Chesterfield street after concerns raised by Royal Mail.

They added it was an ongoing issue with a dog that resides at a property on the road.

They said: “We have notified all impacted residents and are now in discussion with the relevant authorities.

“Our first priority as an employer is to ensure the welfare and safety of our people who provide a valuable service to our customers. Suspending deliveries is often a last resort, as we recognise the vast majority of dog owners are very responsible and keep their pets under control. Arrangements have been made for customers to collect their mail from Chesterfield Delivery Office while the suspension is in place. Anyone unable to get to the Delivery Office to collect their mail will be offered alternative arrangements until we are satisfied that effective controls are in place.”

Royal Mail announced that there were over 1,600 dog attacks in 2022 – with the S postcode area having one of the worst records with 51 incidents last year.

