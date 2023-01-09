Deliveries suspended on Chesterfield street due to 'ongoing issue' with dog

Royal Mail has stopped delivering post to 12 properties on ‘The Dell’ in Ashgate, Chesterfield due to an “ongoing issue with a dog that resides at a property on the road.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "A temporary delivery suspension is currently in place The Dell, Ashgate, Chesterfield, to ensure the safety of delivery staff due to a dog being loose in the street. This is the result of an ongoing issue with a dog that resides at a property on the road. We have notified all impacted residents and are now in discussion with the relevant authorities."

Continuing, the statement reads: “Our first priority as an employer is to ensure the welfare and safety of our people who provide a valuable service to our customers. Suspending deliveries is often a last resort, as we recognise the vast majority of dog owners are very responsible and keep their pets under control. Arrangements have been made for customers to collect their mail from Chesterfield Delivery Office while the suspension is in place. Anyone unable to get to the Delivery Office to collect their mail will be offered alternative arrangements until we are satisfied that effective controls are in place.”

The Dell, Ashgate - where deliveries have been suspended due to safety concerns over a loose dog.

Royal Mail announced that there were over 1,600 dog attacks in 2022 – with the S postcode area having one of the worst records with 51 incidents last year.