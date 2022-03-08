Ukraine invasion: What time will President Volodymyr Zelensky address Parliament today, what is the Ukrainian leader expected to say and how to watch House of Commons live

He is expected to address British MPs today via video link, according to the Speaker of the House of Commons.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he was honoured to grant Mr Zelensky's 'historic request'.

The announcement comes almost two weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine in a televised address, with the UK, the EU and the US all declaring sanctions on Russia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to address the House of Commons today. Photo: Getty Images.

But what is Mr Zelensky expected to say in his address and when will it take place?

Here's everything you need to know:

Mr Zelensky is scheduled to address the House of Commons at 5pm today.

The speech will be shown across big screens in the chamber, with more than 500 headsets provided to translate his statement.

Reports suggest that the Ukrainian president will use his address to defend his country and renew demands for the implementation of a no-fly zone to stem the Russian attack.

MPs will be unable to ask Mr Zelensky any questions at the end of his statement and it has been suggested that the leader of Ukraine will call for more arms to defend the invaded country.

During diplomatic meetings on Monday, prime minister Boris Johnson agreed with Nato allies that more defensive support needs to be given to Ukraine.