Donation points: How people in the Chesterfield area can help Ukrainians as Russia’s invasion continues

According to the United Nations, more than half a million people have already fled their homes nearly a week since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The heart-breaking scenes of refugees arriving into neighbouring countries like Poland have prompted communities across Derbyshire to set up appeals to send aid such as blankets, towels, bandages and dressings, toiletries and nappies.

Refugees in a tent in western Ukraine. Picture by Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP via Getty Images.

C Four Paws, a pet transport business in Chesterfield, is looking for donations of the following items, which the company will drive over the Polish and Ukrainian border to those in need.

Clothing (all ages)

Blankets

Towels

Small toys

Nappies and baby food

Toiletries (soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper, sanitary products)

Dried food goods (cereals, biscuits, pasta, rice)

Tinned foods (soups, beans, tune, pasta sauces)

Julie Adams, of C Four Paws, said: “We are looking to help in the unfolding humanitarian crisis currently taking place in Ukraine.

“We would like to ask you, our local community, to help us help them.

“We are looking to use one of our vehicles to transport and deliver to refugees a range of essential items to the people and families in desperate need.”

If you can donate, drop items at C Four Paws on Deepsic Lane between 8am and 4pm every day of the week. For more information, email [email protected] or call 01246 211281.

Nuffield Health at Chesterfield’s Alma Leisure Park is also looking for donations to be brought to the club before Thursday. For more information, visit the Facebook page for Nuffield Health (Chesterfield).

The Beige Studio on Clay Cross, Market Street, has also launched an appeal asking for items to be dropped off there by 3pm on Wednesday. Go to Clay Cross and Danesmoor Community’s public Facebook group for further details.

Meanwhile, Staveley Miners Welfare Football Club play Ossett United in a friendly at their Inkersall Road ground on Wednesday. Admission is free, but the club is encouraging those who attend to make a donation to help the people of Ukraine. The club’s sponsors, HKL Specialists and HKL Special Projects, have both already made a donation of £500.