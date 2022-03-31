Two people and dog who died after Derbyshire collision named by police
Two people and a dog who sadly died after a collision in Derbyshire have been named by police.
Emergency services were called to the incident, involving a motorbike and a pedestrian, on the A52 at Ashbourne just after 3pm on Saturday, March 26.
Jeanette Lord, who was 56, was pronounced dead at the scene along with her dog Bramble.
Conleath Grant, 58, who was riding the motorbike, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died later that evening.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Our thoughts go out to the families of Jeanette and Conleath, who are being supported by specially trained officers at this sad time.
“We are appealing for information from anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision or have dashcam or CCTV footage.
“Please quote reference 22000173218 in any correspondence.”
For details on how to contact Derbyshire police visit www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/.
You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.