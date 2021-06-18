TV star Dan Walker thanks volunteers at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel after receiving second Covid jab

The presenter, who lives in Sheffield, visited the site for his second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine yesterday, June 17.

Posting on Twitter afterwards, he said: “Thanks to the lovely staff and volunteers at The Winding Wheel in Chesterfield for such a smooth & speedy operation

@Cfieldtheatres.”

Those who are eligible and wish to book their Covid vaccine can choose from a number of local vaccination sites, depending on where appointments are available.

This means that residents in Sheffield can opt to travel to Chesterfield if there is space at sites such as the Winding Wheel or the Casa Hotel.

A Joined Up Care Derbyshire spokesperson said: "We're delighted that Mr Walker has had his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, which is an important step towards reducing the risk of infection and spread of the virus.

"Anyone who is eligible should get their second dose as soon as they can. Patients are able to book their Covid-19 at a wide range of different vaccination sites, and the Winding Wheel Theatre vaccination site in Chesterfield serves a large area which includes the southern edge of Sheffield."

Both doses of the vaccine are needed, with data showing that two vaccine doses are highly effective in reducing hospitalisation from the Delta variant – suggesting up to 96 per cent for Pfizer-BioNTech and 92 cent for Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

People can book their appointment using the National Booking System.

Mr Walker also visited Chesterfield Golf Club while in the town yesterday, according to his Instagram.