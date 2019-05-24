Tributes paid to much-loved police sergeant who died at Chesterfield hotel

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved man who sadly died at a hotel in Chesterfield.

Emergency services were called to the Ibis on Lordsmill Street at around 12.55pm last Thursday after receiving reports about concerns for 'the safety of a man' - resulting in the evacuation of the hotel as a precaution.

The man, 39-year-old police sergeant Lee Patrick, of Hesley Bar, Thorpe Hesley, Rotherham, was found dead in one of the rooms.

Mr Patrick played for Sheffield Trinity Football Club.

In a statement, the club said: "We are devastated to advise of the passing of former player and friend Lee 'The Chief' Patrick.

"Lee was with Sheffield Trinity Football Club for seven years during which time he was an integral part of the team both on the pitch and off it socially getting involved in everything.

"Alongside his involvement with Trinity, Lee was involved as a player, captain, assistant and then manager with the annual charity event the Sheffield Fans Derby, raising thousands over the years.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Lee's family and friends at this awful time.

On the Derbyshire Times' Facebook page, a number of people have paid tribute to Mr Patrick and offered their condolences.

Linda Hanshaw said: "So sad. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time."

Daryl Robotham said: "RIP Sgt. You can stand down now. Sad to hear this news."

An inquest into Mr Patrick’s death was opened at Chesterfield coroners’ court on Wednesday.

Coroner Peter Nieto said: "We're currently awaiting the results of post-mortem tests so at present the cause of Mr Patrick's death is unascertained.

"On the information available there’s reason to suspect this wasn’t a natural causes death.

"Circumstances suggest Mr Patrick may have died after an act of self-harm."