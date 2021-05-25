Tributes paid to former Chesterfield mayor who has died

Fred Quayle, of Loundsley Green, passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital at the age of 80.

He was a councillor on Chesterfield Borough Council from 1991 to 1995 and 1999 to 2011, and mayor of Chesterfield in 2008.

Fred Quayle.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of the council, said: “Former Coun Fred Quayle served the council and his community for a total of 16 years and was elected mayor of Chesterfield for the civic year 2008-09.

“Throughout his time as a councillor and particularly in his role as mayor he made a valuable contribution to Chesterfield borough, and my thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

Your Ward Independent Coun Mick Bagshaw, who serves Hollingwood and Inkersall on the council, said he was ‘close friends’ with Mr Quayle.

Coun Bagshaw said: “He took me under his wing and helped mentor me when I first got elected.

“We both shared our building trade experience to address council housing repairs – Fred was a bricklayer and I was a plumber.

“We both also sat in the licensing and appeals committees, where Fred was chair.

“Fred was easy to get on with, friendly and a hard-working councillor for his ward and the borough alike.

“I am sure the people of Chesterfield were proud of him as their mayor.

“Fred, thank you for being a remarkable man, thank you for the service you gave to Chesterfield but most of all thank you for your support and true friendship.”

Born in Marsh Lane and a resident of Chesterfield for 72 years, Mr Quayle worked as a bricklayer with Thomas Beighton from 1956 to 1971, then at Chesterfield Property Contractors from 1971 to 1991.

According to his obituary, Mr Quayle’s interests included watching 60s sitcoms, Carry On films and Last of the Summer Wine, gardening, playing the piano and trips to the East coast.

Predeceased by his wife Joyce, he leaves his son Fred.

His funeral service will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium at 9.50am on Thursday.

Coun Bagshaw said Mr Quayle’s final journey will pass the front of the town hall where the borough flag will fly half mast.

Funeral directors: B Hattersley and Sons, 01246 232820.