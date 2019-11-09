Tributes paid to former Chesterfield headteacher who died after crash near Liverpool

Tributes are being paid to a former Chesterfield headteacher who died after a car crash.

Paula Kingdon, the former headteacher of Westfield Infant School, was involved in the tragic collision near Liverpool.

She had worked at Westfield Infant School for her whole teaching career and was headteacher until the summer of 2016.

In a letter sent to parents this week, Keith Hurst, the headteacher of Brookfield Primary School, said: "We understand that the accident happened on the morning of Thursday, October 31, on the M57 outside Liverpool and tragically Paula died shortly after the crash, having been rushed to hospital.

"This has come as a huge shock to everyone at Westfield, Old Hall and Brookfield.

"We are all trying to come to terms with this dreadful news as best we can, supporting each other.

"At present, I do not know any details regarding funeral arrangements as this will be an ongoing investigation.

"When I do know more, I will let you know.

"In the meantime, we are planning to have a book of condolence at each school for our school communities to write their thoughts, memories and wishes for Paula's family at this difficult time.

"If you would like to make a donation in memory of Paula, we are collecting money for the purchase of a memorial bench which will be placed at Westfield in her memory.

"The book of condolence will be in our main reception where donations can be also be given.

"If any students require support, the school will put this in place."

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: "We are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision on the M57 on Thursday, October 31.

"At 9.30am, emergency services were called to junction four northbound to reports of a collision between a Renault Clio and a Honda Jazz.

"Two women, one from each vehicle, were taken to hospital for treatment.

"A woman in her 60s, driver of the Honda Jazz, has sadly been pronounced deceased. Her next of kin have been informed.

"A woman in her 40s, driver of the Renault Clio, is in a critical condition in hospital."

Roads Policing Sergeant Mat Shaw added: "This is a tragic incident and specialist officers will be supporting the families affected.

"A full investigation is underway."

