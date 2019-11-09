Police issue statement after man dies following raid in Buxton

A man has died following a police raid in Buxton.

Derbyshire Constabulary officers carried out a search warrant at a property in the town on Friday morning on behalf of the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Derbyshire Constabulary has issued a statement following the man's death.

A force spokesperson said: "Shortly after that warrant was carried out at 7.30am, a man inside the property was taken ill.

"Despite first aid being administered by our officers, the 54-year-old man was later pronounced dead."

The spokesperson added: "We have referred ourselves to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), which has now launched an investigation into the circumstances.

"As a result, we are unable to make any further comment."

According to our sister title Belfast News Letter, the person who died was Cyril McGuinness, also known as 'Dublin Jimmy' - one of the men suspected of the abduction, assault and torture of a Northern Ireland businessman called Kevin Lunney.

