Travellers leave Staveley park
Travllers have left a Staveley park after being served with an eviction notice.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 1:44 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 1:45 pm
The group arrived at the King George V Park at the end of last week.
A Chesterfield Borough Council spokesperson said on Tuesday: “Our team visited in King George V Park yesterday and served the Travellers with a legal eviction notice.
“Following this they vacated the site in the early afternoon and no further action was required on this occasion.
“Our team have now visited the park to secure and clean the site.”