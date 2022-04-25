Travellers evicted from illegal camp at north Derbyshire country park

It follows their eviction from two previous encampments in the area, at The Avenue and Langer Lane, in Wingerworth, since Easter.

A clean-up is now underway at Grassmoor Country Park.

A spokesperson for the task force set up to tackle the issue said: “The Illegal Encampment Task Force have met again to take action on the unauthorised encampment at Grassmoor Country Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group of Travellers who set up a new illegal encampment at Grassmoor Country Park, after being evicted from previous sites in the area, have been moved on.

"Derbyshire police, local councils and partners have worked together and can now confirm the Travellers have moved off the site.

“Friends of Grassmoor County Park have undertaken a litter pick and the park has been secured.”

Derbyshire’s police and crime commissioner Angelique Foster has praised the ‘strong and swift’ response.