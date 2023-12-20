Plans to double the number of pitches on a permanent Travellers site near Bolsover have been lodged with a district council.

The applicant Mr D. McAlister wants to increase three pitches, which were previously granted permission by Bolsover District Council, to six on Featherbed Lane, Shuttlewood. Each pitch would have space for a mobile home and up to two touring caravans and parking space for a pick-up truck and car. Two of the previously approved pitches will be retained and the third incorporated into the revised and extended layout.

Mr McAlister, whose registered address is The Stables on Featherbed Lane, is a Traveller with a large family who need a settled base from which to access health care and education facilities. The additional pitches are intended for occupation by the applicant’s extended family all of whom pursues a travelling lifestyle.

Mr McAlister travels extensively undertaking tree work and his sons trade in vehicles and undertake labouring activities. Any additional pitches will be available for persons meeting the definition of Gypsies and Travellers.

It’s just nine months since the original application was narrowly approved by the district council’s planning committee, with the chairman Councillor Tom Munro having the casting vote. Roger Yarwood, an agent acting for Mr McAlister said that there was a shortfall in Traveller sites in Bolsover district.