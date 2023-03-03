Residents say Derbyshire Traveller site is ‘desecration’ of countryside

The three-pitch site off Featherbed Lane, Shuttlewood, was narrowly approved on Wednesday, March 1, as the chairman of Bolsover District Council’s Planning Committee Councillor Tom Munro had final say over the application when members’ votes for and against it tied.

Speaking after the meeting, residents who did not wish to be named said they felt let down by the planning process.

“It’s just complete desecration of the land,” one resident said, commenting that the site was in full view of the nearby Oxcroft settlement, which is in the process of becoming a designated conservation area.

Numerous residents objected to the application for land in Shuttlewood countryside.

“We have not been consulted about any of the planning.”

Another added: “We never stood a chance.

“Everything’s been done behind our backs.”

A total of 19 objections were received by the council from anonymous sources who raised issues with the development of country land and significant degradation of the lane, which is privately maintained by 20 different property owners whose land abut it.

Planning officer Sarah Kay said policy LC5 of the Local Plan, which relates to homing Travellers, overrode policy SS9 that controlled countryside development, and any subsequent damage to the lane was a ‘civil matter’ and not a planning consideration.

Agent on behalf of the applicant, Mr D McAlister, Roger Yarwood commented: “It’s always difficult finding sites for Travellers, every district struggles.

“I think very few districts meet their assessed need and all districts have to look beyond the settlements in order to satisfy that need.

“Countryside locations are an inevitable consequence I’m afraid, simply because local objections are always overwhelming.”

He added that there was a shortfall in Bolsover District in Travellers’ sites, which he suspected would only become more ‘problematic’.

