Traveller dad wins controversial bid for more pitches in greenfield rural north Derbyshire site
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mr D McAlister has been granted permission by Bolsover District Council for four additional pitches on Featherbed Lane, Shuttlewood to accommodate his large family.
Old Bolsover Town Council objected to the application citing the detrimental effect on a Public Right of Way with increased traffic posing a safety issue for pedestrians and causing damage to the footpath surface. The town council stated that additional pitches would exceed the number set out in the district council’s Local Plan and increasing the number of pitches on a greenfield site would go against the Local Plan.
The district council passed an application for three pitches on the site just under a year ago in the face of stiff opposition. One resident called the plan ‘a complete desecration of the land’ as it was in view of the Oxcroft settlement which was becoming a designated conservation area.